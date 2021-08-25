Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse looks to hire for part-time positions

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A full schedule of events is coming to RocketMortgage FieldHouse, and they’re looking for part-time workers to make sure everything runs smoothly.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25 and Wednesday, Sept. 8, open interviews for part-time positions in guest services, event security, housekeeping, retail, food and concessions, and other areas will take place from 2 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Employees in select positions will receive a $250 sign-on bonus 90 days after their start date.

You can enter through the Cleveland-Cliffs Entrance for open interviews.

Employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than six weeks after their date of hire, unless they are exempted by an approved accommodation.

Click here to see a list of open positions.

Last October, food service provider Aramark laid off or reduced the hours of more than 360 employees at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

