Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse looks to hire for part-time positions

By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A full schedule of events is coming to RocketMortgage FieldHouse, and they’re looking for part-time workers to make sure everything runs smoothly.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25 and Wednesday, Sept. 8, open interviews for part-time positions in guest services, event security, housekeeping, retail, food and concessions, and other areas will take place from 2 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Employees in select positions will receive a $250 sign-on bonus 90 days after their start date.

You can enter through the Cleveland-Cliffs Entrance for open interviews.

Employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than six weeks after their date of hire, unless they are exempted by an approved accommodation.

Click here to see a list of open positions.

Last October, food service provider Aramark laid off or reduced the hours of more than 360 employees at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

