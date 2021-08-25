Sentencing for man who shot a Willowick police officer

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man convicted of shooting a Willowick police officer will be sentenced in Lake County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon.

Sam Stevens Jr. pleaded guilty in July to attempted murder for shooting Willowick Officer Ben Bruno in the chest last October after a chase and traffic stop.

Sam Stevens Jr. ((Source: Willowick police))

According to Willowick police, around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2020 police received a call regarding an erratic driver, later identified as Stevens, at Vine Street and Willowick Drive.

His vehicle was located and followed by both Willowick and Eastlake officers.

Stevens refused to stop and crashed into a vehicle at the intersection of Bayridge Blvd. and Willowick Drive.

On Daniel Drive, Stevens stopped his car, grabbed a handgun and began firing.

Willowick officers returned fire, hitting Stevens.

Stevens was released from a rehab facility on March 3, 2021.

Willowick Police Chief Brian Turner said Bruno was saved by his bullet-proof vest.

