20-year-old man found shot dead at Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police found a 20-year-old man fatally shot Wednesday evening at a home in Akron.

Officers responded to the scene at 5:30 p.m. on North Valley Street, according to an email from Akron police.

The victim was discovered deceased with several gunshot wounds, police said.

Police will continue investigating as the circumstances that led to the shooting are currently unknown.

The Summit County Medical Examiner will release the victim’s identity after confirmation and examination.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

