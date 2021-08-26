2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 people convicted in anti-Semitic graffiti in University Heights

Wanted by University Heights police for spray painting racist graffiti
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last year, the area of Cedar Road and South Green Road had incidents of anti-Semitic graffiti.

Shortly after the incident, 3 people were arrested and charged for their involvement.

Gabriel Truitt, Bo Truitt, and a 16-year-old girl were convicted for their crimes. Gabriel Truitt was given credit for 28 days that he served in jail while the case was pending.

All three will be supervised by the probation department to make sure they fulfill the required obligations.

They were also ordered to pay restitution to cover the cost of damage and cleanup.

Posted by University Heights Police Department on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

