3 people convicted in anti-Semitic graffiti in University Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last year, the area of Cedar Road and South Green Road had incidents of anti-Semitic graffiti.

Shortly after the incident, 3 people were arrested and charged for their involvement.

Gabriel Truitt, Bo Truitt, and a 16-year-old girl were convicted for their crimes. Gabriel Truitt was given credit for 28 days that he served in jail while the case was pending.

All three will be supervised by the probation department to make sure they fulfill the required obligations.

They were also ordered to pay restitution to cover the cost of damage and cleanup.

