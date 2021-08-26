2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

52,000 lbs. of chicken salad recalled due to plastic contamination

About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible...
About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible plastic contamination.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible plastic contamination.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Thursday.

The ready-to-eat various chicken salads and dip items were made on August 10 by the Willow Tree Poultry Farm in Massachusetts.

The announcement says the problem was discovered after the company received a consumer complaint.

So far, there hasn’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

Consumers are asked to contact their health care providers if there are any injury concerns.

Copyright 2021 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
19 Investigates obtained video from an incident in 2017 after digging into the past of an...
Cleveland Police release video of incident involving officer who now faces unrelated rape charges
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
A fatal shooting scene is seen via aerial view in Kankakee, Illinois, on Thursday. Two people...
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse