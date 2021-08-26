65-year-old man with dementia missing from MetroHealth Hospital in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police urge the community to help find 65-year-old Rosevely Moseley after he went missing from MetroHealth Hospital.

Police said Moseley suffers from dementia, is 5′9″ tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has a grey beard.

He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, blue jeans, and brown Timberland boots, according to police.

Call 911 if you see him.

Rosevelt Moseley (Cleveland Police)

