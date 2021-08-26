Ashland man beats COVID-19 and major heart issue at the same time

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashland man managed to beat the odds after being hit with COVID-19 and a major heart issue at the same time.

John and Helen Fisher are enjoying every moment of their retirement but rewind to the end of last year and that was far from the case.

Like many, John got COVID-19. But thankfully his symptoms weren’t as bad as they could have been. What was bad was that while John was recovering his wife, Helen, came down with COVID-19.

The worst was yet to come for the couple, though.

John, once again, started feeling sick but this time it wasn’t COVID-19.

Not knowing what it was, he went to the emergency room.

“The doctors just ran in EKG on me and felt it was more serious than I thought,” John told 19 News.

John had to be airlifted from Ashland Ohio Health’s Mansfield hospital and was placed in intensive care.

“There goes your life in a helicopter,” Helen recalls thinking.

John, who was 77 years old at the time, was diagnosed with beat coronary artery disease. But, due to his age and underlying health conditions, coronary artery bypass surgery just wasn’t an option.

“I was told that he would never wake up if they did open heart surgery,” said Helen.

John said he didn’t remember most of his time at the hospital in Mansfield, but it was a visit Helen will never forget.

A rush of emotions filled her body, thinking she was about to lose the love of her life.

“I have tears in my eyes as I’m talking now because it was very, very upsetting,” said Helen.

Then stepped in a doctor, at the perfect time, with an option he thought just might work.

Interventional cardiologist Dr. Atish Mathur determined John was a candidate for a Protected PCI procedure with Impella, the world’s smallest heart pump. The device would allow John’s heart to rest while he underwent complete revascularization.

It was a success andd less than a week later, John returned home with a fully functioning heart.

“Thank goodness people were in place and the heart pump was available,” Helen said.

The couple said they’re beyond grateful to all the doctors, especially Dr. Mathur, who assisted in John’s recovery.

Even more, they’re thankful for the existence of that heart pump.

“It saved John’s life,” Helen said with a smile.

