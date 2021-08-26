2 Strong 4 Bullies
ATF offers reward for 7 men wanted in Canton-area crimes

By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize any of these men? The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) says they are accused in a variety of crimes and is offering rewards.

ATF said Raleigh Baldwin, Nathaniel Bendson and Maasai Settles are wanted on narcotics and firearms violations. It’s possible they are in the Canton area. The reward is $2,500, according to a flyer from ATF.

ATF is also offering a reward for Lenmuel Brown, Justin Bush, Julius Edward and Stephen Harvey. Those four men are wanted on racketeering charges and using violence to further an illegal narcotics operation, according to ATF. It’s possible they are in the Canton area. The reward is $5,000, according to a flyer from ATF.

‘Most violent and dangerous gang members’: Over a dozen Canton suspects indicted following decade-long investigation
You can send tips to ATF by calling 1-888-ATF-TIPS, emailing ATFTips@atf.gov or by downloading the Report It app.

