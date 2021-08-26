Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney: “Getting to know my teammates has been a great experience”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After years of bouncing around the NFL, Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney thinks he has found a home.

““Yeah, I feel pretty good. Getting ready to go,” Clowney said Thursday at training camp in Berea. “It is camp, a part of camp. Stuff happens. Have to take care of what you have to and get ready for this long season. That was the goal is not to come out here and hurt anything. If something happens, a little strain or something, take care of it now so it does not linger later on.””

The Browns are Clowney’s 4th NFL team in the last 4 seasons.

He was the #1 overall pick in the 2014 draft by Houston.

