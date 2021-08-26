2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney: “Getting to know my teammates has been a great experience”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After years of bouncing around the NFL, Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney thinks he has found a home.

““Yeah, I feel pretty good. Getting ready to go,” Clowney said Thursday at training camp in Berea. “It is camp, a part of camp. Stuff happens. Have to take care of what you have to and get ready for this long season. That was the goal is not to come out here and hurt anything. If something happens, a little strain or something, take care of it now so it does not linger later on.””

The Browns are Clowney’s 4th NFL team in the last 4 seasons.

He was the #1 overall pick in the 2014 draft by Houston.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Baillie Burmaster and Mark Schwab recap the happenings at Browns camp in Berea, just a few days...
Overtime: 8-25-2021
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona discusses the Tribe's 2018 postseason goals. (Source:...
Indians manager Terry Francona progressing toward second surgery
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before an NFL football game against...
Kevin Stefanski: Odell Beckham Jr. “is on track for today”
Game of the Week - Romeo's Pizza
Vote now for the high school Game of the Week