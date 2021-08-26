2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland apartment building demolished more than 1 month after partial collapse

On the morning of July 20, part of an abandoned apartment building on Cleveland's East Side...
On the morning of July 20, part of an abandoned apartment building on Cleveland's East Side came crashing down.(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Jim Nelson
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vacant apartment building on Cleveland’s East Side was demolished Thursday morning, more than a month after it partially collapsed.

On the morning of July 20, part of the abandoned building came crashing down. Neighbors told 19 News the East Boulevard building had been crumbling for more than a year.

East Side residents concerned for their safety after abandoned Cleveland apartment building partially collapses

Apartment building on Cleveland’s East Side still stands despite recent partial collapse

Watch the demolition in the video player below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

MetroHealth to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees, contractors, volunteers
Akron Police
20-year-old man found shot dead at Akron home
ATF offers reward for 7 men wanted in Canton-area crimes
ATF offers reward for 7 men wanted in Canton-area crimes
East Cleveland Judge goes viral on TikTok
East Cleveland Judge goes viral on TikTok