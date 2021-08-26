Cleveland apartment building demolished more than 1 month after partial collapse
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vacant apartment building on Cleveland’s East Side was demolished Thursday morning, more than a month after it partially collapsed.
On the morning of July 20, part of the abandoned building came crashing down. Neighbors told 19 News the East Boulevard building had been crumbling for more than a year.
