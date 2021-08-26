Cuyahoga Heights school district drops Redskins as mascot and logo

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Heights School Board voted 5-0 to remove “Redskins” as the school district’s mascot and logo. The name and logo will stop being used immediately.

The mascot was adopted in the 1940s and originally intended to honor Native Americans, but the district now says that term and logo are now considered a racial slur.

Other area school districts have recently contemplated removing their logos and names.

Parma City schools talked about removing the “REDMEN” name and logo but have yet to make a decision.

In 2019 Fairview Park schools replaced its logo of a Native American wearing a headdress but kept the name “Warriors,” opting for an image of a gladiator with a shield instead.

The school board did not give a timeline for when a new name will be chosen.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.