2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Firefighter adopts emotional support pig for stationhouse

Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with...
Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with the cutie and feed her snacks.(CNN Newsource)
By Katie Lusso
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, NY (NEWS 12) – Move over Dalmatians, a little baby pig is taking the spotlight at a firehouse in Brooklyn.

Penny the fire pig is three months old and was adopted by FDNY firefighter Darren Harris.

Penny spends much of her time hanging with her dad and the other firefighters at Engine 239 in Park Slope.

She’s become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with the cutie and feed her snacks.

Harris says Penny will likely be about 50 lbs. when she’s fully grown.

Her dad and the other firefighters have changed up their diets and are no longer eating pork around the firehouse.

Copyright 2021 News 12 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

A fatal shooting scene is seen via aerial view in Kankakee, Illinois, on Thursday. Two people...
Mayor: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Official: Several US Marines killed in Kabul airport suicide attacks
Marvin Harris (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Jury finds Cleveland man guilty in shooting death of 12-year-old boy
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing many nurses to suffer burnout and, in some cases, lead to...
Hospitals face staffing shortages during pandemic
Surging COVID-19 cases causing mental health anguish, Cleveland Clinic doctors say