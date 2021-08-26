2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jury finds Cleveland man guilty in shooting death of 12-year-old boy

Marvin Harris (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found a Cleveland man guilty of murdering a 12-year-old boy in 2017.

The trial for Marvin Harris began on Aug. 16 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell.

Adbel Bashti was shot and killed on Nov. 24, 2017.

A photo of 12-year-old Abdel Bashiti who was shot and killed just outside his family’s store.
A photo of 12-year-old Abdel Bashiti who was shot and killed just outside his family’s store.(Family)

Cleveland police said Harris was with several other people driving around the area of East 116th Street and Buckeye Road when they fired at least 20 rounds into a group of kids.

Bashiti was outside his family’s beauty supply store when he was struck by a stray bullet. Family members said Bashiti would sometimes work at the store to earn spending money.

His father, Ala Bashiti, testified during the trial.

Marvin Harris and the three other suspects, Larissa Harris, Darshawn Fields and Amier Taylor, will be sentenced at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

