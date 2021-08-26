2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man fires 4 shots after being refused beer and cigarettes at Cleveland gas station

Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee is looking for information on...
Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee is looking for information on this man who fired 4 shots after being refused cigarettes and beer.
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Aug. 25 at 2 a.m., a man entered Q’s Gas Station at 4322 Clark Avenue where the employee refused to sell him beer and cigarettes because the suspect appeared intoxicated or high.

The man left the store and got into a white Mercedes G-Wagon-type vehicle and fired 4 shots, according to the Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee.

If you have any information, call Detective Santiago at 216-623-2705 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

