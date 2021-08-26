Man fires gun after being refused beer, cigarettes at gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Aug. 25 at 2 a.m., a man entered Q’s Gas Station at 4322 Clark Avenue where the employee refused to sell him beer and cigarettes because the suspect appeared intoxicated or high.

The man left the store and got into a white Mercedes G-Wagon-type vehicle and fired 4 shots, according to the Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee.

If you have any information, call Detective Santiago at 216-623-2705 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

On 8-25-21 at 2:00 am, the male in the attached photos entered Q’s Gas Station, located at 4322 Clark Ave. The employee... Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Thursday, August 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.