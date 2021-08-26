MetroHealth to require COVID-19 vaccine for employees, contractors, volunteers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth on Thursday announced staff will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to MetroHealth, more than 80% of their staff is already vaccinated. However, per the new requirement, employees, contractors and volunteers who are not vaccinated must do so by Oct. 30.

Those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons must receive an exemption by the Oct. 30 deadline, according to a news release from the hospital system.

MetroHealth said vaccinations against the flu, measles, mumps and rubella are already required for staff. “Vaccine requirements for health care employees are nothing new,” a MetroHealth spokesperson wrote in the press release.

MetroHealth joins Summa Health and Akron Children’s Hospital in mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for staff.

As of Thursday, University Hospitals and the Cleveland Clinic have not done the same.

MetroHealth’s announcement comes after the American Medical Association, American Nurses Association, American Hospital Association and Ohio Hospital Association encouraged hospitals to require vaccinations, according to the release.

Protecting caregivers against COVID-19 is the right thing to do. Our profession has been hailed as heroic because we were there when there was no protection from this disease. We cared for people and put ourselves at risk. We don’t have to do that anymore. We can and have to take care of our patients and ourselves.

