Northeast Ohio schools close Thursday as extreme heat continues (list)
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local schools issued closures for Thursday as potentially dangerous temperatures continue in Northeast Ohio.
These schools are closed all day:
- Broadway Academy
- Broadway Academy at Mount Pleasant
These schools will close early:
- Chippewa Elementary School to close at 1 p.m.
- Highland Drive Elementary School to close at 1 p.m.
- Hilton Elementary School to close at 1 p.m.
The extreme heat forced many schools to close Tuesday and Wednesday as well.
