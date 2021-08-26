2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio schools close Thursday as extreme heat continues (list)

By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local schools issued closures for Thursday as potentially dangerous temperatures continue in Northeast Ohio.

These schools are closed all day:

  • Broadway Academy
  • Broadway Academy at Mount Pleasant
These schools will close early:

  • Chippewa Elementary School to close at 1 p.m.
  • Highland Drive Elementary School to close at 1 p.m.
  • Hilton Elementary School to close at 1 p.m.

The extreme heat forced many schools to close Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

