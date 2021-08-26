Northeast Ohio schools close Thursday as extreme heat continues (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local schools issued closures for Thursday as potentially dangerous temperatures continue in Northeast Ohio.

These schools are closed all day:

Broadway Academy

Broadway Academy at Mount Pleasant

These schools will close early:

Chippewa Elementary School to close at 1 p.m.

Highland Drive Elementary School to close at 1 p.m.

Hilton Elementary School to close at 1 p.m.

The extreme heat forced many schools to close Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.