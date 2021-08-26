Northeast Ohio weather: Tropical humidity lingers through the weekend; scattered storms around each day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hazy, hot, and humid conditions will be our big weather story through the weekend.

Expect highs well into the 80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The heat index, or “feels like” temperature, may rise into the mid to upper 90s each day.

Hit or miss, widely scattered thunderstorms are on the docket each day through Sunday.

Given our tropical-esque humidity levels, any storm that develops may produce very heavy rain.

Monday and Tuesday will be a little bit cooler with highs in the low 80s, but humidity will stay high through the beginning of next week.

We’ll finally get a little relief from the humidity by the middle of next week.

