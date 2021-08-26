2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Tropical humidity lingers through the weekend; scattered storms around each day

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hazy, hot, and humid conditions will be our big weather story through the weekend.

Expect highs well into the 80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The heat index, or “feels like” temperature, may rise into the mid to upper 90s each day.

Hit or miss, widely scattered thunderstorms are on the docket each day through Sunday.

Given our tropical-esque humidity levels, any storm that develops may produce very heavy rain.

Monday and Tuesday will be a little bit cooler with highs in the low 80s, but humidity will stay high through the beginning of next week.

We’ll finally get a little relief from the humidity by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 8/26/2021 - clipped version

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Commuter Cast
Steamy, swampy and a small chance of storms
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 8/26/2021 - clipped version
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 8/25/2021
19
Disruptive Weather Day Wednesday: Heat index in the mid to upper 90s; scattered storms return in the afternoon