Northeast Ohio weather: Storms, heat and humidity continue through the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday will feature much of the same from the last few days: morning fog, heat index values in the middle to upper 90s, and a few afternoon storms.

The storm threat Friday afternoon will be a bit higher than Thursday because of a stalled out frontal boundary over the lake. This will help trigger a few more storms near the lakeshore through the afternoon hours.

Storms diminish by sunset and a similar pattern sets up for Saturday.

A better chance for more widespread storms arrives Sunday night ahead of a cold front that will push through.

This will keep scattered storms, hot and muggy conditions in the forecast through early next week.

We may tap into some tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Ida developing in the gulf, which may keep lingering shower chances in the forecast through Wednesday.

