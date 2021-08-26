2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma man turns himself in after hit and run that injured 9-year-old boy

Milton J. Rullan turned himself in to Parma Police Department for a hit and run that seriously...
Milton J. Rullan turned himself in to Parma Police Department for a hit and run that seriously injured a 9-year-old boy.(Parma Police)
By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Milton J. Rullan, of Parma, turned himself into the Parma Police Department on Aug. 25th after an officer was able to contact him on the phone.

Rullan hit a 9-year-old boy with his 2008 Ford Escape at around 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 24 in the 4700 block of Sheraton Drive then fled the scene.

The 9-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Parma Police said.

The boy, who turned 10 the following day, is expected to recover from his injuries.

Officers later found the vehicle with no one inside at Ries Ice Rink around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday. The SUV was towed.

Several people witnessed the accident.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

