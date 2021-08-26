The search for a missing Medina County woman enters day 17, with few leads

MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The bizarre disappearance of a Medina Township woman continues to baffle police, as the search enters day 17.

Connie Laslo tells 19 News she just can’t figure it out. “Everything seemed fine,” said Laslo, Jane’s close friend and neighbor. “When it’s somebody close it’s scary.”

Laslo was one of the last people to speak with Jane. When asked if Jane said anything that stuck out or seemed odd, Laslo said their conversation was pretty normal.

“(There was) no incident or anything. Everything just seemed normal. (There were) no complaints,” said Laslo.

Where is Jane? Is she safe? Is someone else involved? These are all questions that keep Laslo up at night.

“I’m up in the middle of the night checking to see if her car’s in the driveway,” said Laslo.

Their neighborhood is a quaint community in Medina Township.

Jane is your typical suburban mom.

Neighbors told 19 News she’s happily married and has special needs son, who is 26. They said they’ve never heard any fighting coming from Milota’s home or seen anything suspicious or unusual.

Police said Milota was reported missing on Monday, August 9.

Earlier that day, around 7:30 a.m., Milota dropped her son off at work in Westfield Center, about 20 minutes away from their home.

According to police, she was also supposed to work that day at the Arby’s off Route 18, but police neither showed up nor called to say she wouldn’t be coming in.

“That’s really not her, she’s always on time, “James Auber, one of Jane’s co-workers told 19 News.

Auber said he is just as stunned by Jane’s disappearance… “I don’t know if she just drove off or maybe just disappeared,” he said.

“One day she just didn’t come home,” Warren told 19 News.

For Warren, sleep has been limited and time has been passing ever so slowly since his wife’s been gone.

“You start thinking about all the things that could’ve possibly happened,” he said.

“She hasn’t contacted anybody and didn’t give anybody a clue that she would not be here,” Warren said.

Last week, Jane’s husband Warren told 19 News that his wife left her phone at home

“It was plugged in. It could’ve been out of power and she forgot to plug it in or she didn’t take it on purpose, I don’t know, that’s another thing I question myself about,” Warren said.

And making the case even more complex, Warren also told us Jane doesn’t own any credit cards.

But she does have an ATM card. And Warren said his wife took out $1000 the Saturday before going missing but said withdrawing a massive amount like that isn’t uncommon.

“She paid cash for everything,” Warren said.

What Warren said is shocking is information he said he just learned from one of his wife’s co-workers.

“She told somebody at work that her hip hurt, and she had hip cancer but didn’t want to tell me because she didn’t want me to worry,” he said.

Auber told us Jane did mention something regarding the possibility of having cancer.

We reached out Thursday to Medina Township police to see what they knew about Jane possibly having hip cancer, but our calls have yet to be returned.

So far, there has been no sign of Jane nor the vehicle she was driving when she dropped her son off. Police said it was a brown Buick Enclave with the license plate HCA7418.

Police have expanded the search to overseas.

Warren said his wife grew up in Denmark and still has relatives there, but said her passport is currently expired.

Police said Jane is 5′5″ and weighs 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She also has a tattoo of Papa Smurf with a soccer ball on one calf and butterfly on the other calf.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Medina Township Police at 330-723-5191.

