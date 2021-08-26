2 Strong 4 Bullies
Silence the Violence, music promoter, Dennis Cash, uses personal experience as motivation to help victims of violence

By Harry Boomer
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Music promoter and community activist still pushing to help victims of violent crime
Music promoter and community activist still pushing to help victims of violent crime(Greater Cleveland)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Violence is very present, and one Cleveland area community activist and music promoter said community involvement is crucial to stemming the violent tide of deaths, shootings, and other associated trauma. Dennis Cash remembers the impact of losing his nephew had on his family. For more than 3 decades he has been working to help victims and their families cope with the mental and emotional toll violence takes on people. He called on community and parents to be more active to stop the violence that plaques their neighborhood.

