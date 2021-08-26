Solon police arrest 13-year-old suspect in stolen vehicle pursuit and attempted carjacking

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon patrol officers were alerted to the presence of a stolen vehicle by a license plate reader camera in the area of Harper Road and US 422. An officer observed the stolen gray 2019 Toyota 4 Runner SUV traveling on Aurora Road westbound near Camp Industrial Parkway. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, according to Solon police.

The stolen vehicle sped off towards the intersection of Aurora Road and Harper Road where the suspect crashed into another vehicle then ran from the crash scene towards an office plaza.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was a 41-year-old man who was treated at the scene for a minor injury then released, according to police.

An uninvolved person reported to responding officers that he observed the suspect pull out a gun in an attempt to take his vehicle.

The uninvolved person drove away and the suspect was unsuccessful in the attempted carjacking, according to police.

The officers searched the area and eventually found the suspect hiding in an area outside of Pressco Technology at 29200 Aurora Road. A semi-automatic firearm was recovered and the suspect was taken to a local hospital for minor leg injuries caused by a police dog bite.

Some of the businesses were sheltering in place at the advice of officers while they searched outside for the 13-year-old suspect.

The boy was found approximately an hour and 45 minutes after the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and charges will be referred to Cuyahoga County Juvenile court for consideration of felony charges related to Receiving Stolen Property and Attempted Robbery, according to Solon police.

