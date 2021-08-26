2 Strong 4 Bullies
Surging COVID-19 cases causing mental health anguish, Cleveland Clinic doctors say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic psychologists said many people are afraid of going back into lockdown or forced to stay home since the COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

According to Dr. Adam Borland this fear is causing many patients to experience feelings of anxiety, sadness, anger, frustration, impatience and resentment.

Dr. Boland said anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the United States and it is important for people to utilize coping tools.

