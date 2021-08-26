Terminal Tower lights up red, blue, gold for A Special Wish Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A glow of red, blue and gold will shine on downtown Cleveland Thursday, as Terminal Tower lights up in celebration of A Special Wish Day.

The local chapter of A Special Wish grants wishes to children living with life-threatening illnesses in the Cleveland/Akron area.

The non-profit currently serves more than 250 kids, ranging from birth to 20 years old, according to a news release.

Why red, blue and gold?

The colors honor the first child helped by A Special Wish Cleveland: Siberius, also known by the nickname, “Super-Si.”

His parents picked the colors to represent his nickname, according to the release.

Click here to donate to A Special Wish Cleveland.

