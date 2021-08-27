Akron police warn of kidnapping phone scam

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are warning parents and grandparents to beware of a phone scam.

The warning comes after police recently received a report that scammers called someone pretending they had kidnapped his or her daughter.

The suspects demanded a large sum of money for a ransom. They even had someone get on the phone and pretend to be the victim’s daughter.

Akron police are warning people not to take action on their own, whether that be sending money or another form of remedy.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.