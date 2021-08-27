2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police warn of kidnapping phone scam

By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are warning parents and grandparents to beware of a phone scam.

The warning comes after police recently received a report that scammers called someone pretending they had kidnapped his or her daughter.

The suspects demanded a large sum of money for a ransom. They even had someone get on the phone and pretend to be the victim’s daughter.

Akron police are warning people not to take action on their own, whether that be sending money or another form of remedy.

