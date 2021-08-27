Avon Lake City schools announce mask requirement for grades K through 6

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Beginning Monday, Aug. 30 masks will be required for all students inside all K-6 buildings through Sept. 24.

Masks may be removed at lunch and during outdoor activities, including recess, according to Avon Lake City Schools.

Exemptions will only be approved through the Office of Pupil Services for physician-documented medical reasons, according to Avon Lake City schools.

They will re-evaluate the requirement on Sept. 24.

The mask protocol for grades 7-12 remains the same with Avon Lake City Schools recommending masks.

You can read the full statement here.

