2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Avon Lake City schools announce mask requirement for grades K through 6

By Nicole Meyer
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Beginning Monday, Aug. 30 masks will be required for all students inside all K-6 buildings through Sept. 24.

Masks may be removed at lunch and during outdoor activities, including recess, according to Avon Lake City Schools.

Exemptions will only be approved through the Office of Pupil Services for physician-documented medical reasons, according to Avon Lake City schools.

They will re-evaluate the requirement on Sept. 24.

The mask protocol for grades 7-12 remains the same with Avon Lake City Schools recommending masks.

You can read the full statement here.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Jack Casino, Cleveland, Ohio
Jack Casino hands out thousands to vaccinated employees
File graphic of an ambulance.
Man in critical condition after CMHA shooting
I-90 Closed at Dead Man's Curve
I-90 West closed at Dead Man’s Curve due to multi-vehicle accident
Cancer patient homer
Cancer patient homer