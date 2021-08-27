Blossom Music Center’s vaccine policy appears to run smoothly for Maroon 5 concert

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Live music lovers who packed into Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls Thursday night had to prove for the first time they’ve been vaccinated.

If they did not have a vaccination card, they could show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the Maroon 5 concert.

Blossom’s vaccination policy in concert with at least one dozen other music and theatre venues began as the COVID-19 infection numbers in Ohio climb in the wrong direction.

The concert venue also had a rapid testing booth for anyone who may have forgotten about the requirement or who was unaware, but very few people needed to use it from what 19 News could see. Most people came prepared with their vaccination cards hand in hand with their concert tickets.

Carmalita Shade of Cuyahoga Falls said the new policy is an important precaution to keep the business open during another spike in COVID-19 numbers, “I don’t have a problem with it, and I think if everyone is honest with themselves and want to be safe, they won’t either.”

Gretchen Maumoff of Richland said she just received word from the Akron Marathon that they will require proof of vaccination as well, “I don’t find issues with it at all. If people wanted to be here maybe that encouraged them to get the vaccine.”

To speed up the process some of the concertgoers were able to get pre-verified in the parking lot. Their hand was stamped, and they could move straight to the security check-in.

A first-time requirement that had Blossom Music Center workers and concertgoers working in harmony to make the process seamless so everyone could get in and enjoy the main event.

