Cleveland Cooks: Beachland Ballroom Tavern’s gluten free Nashville Hot Chicken

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The kitchen at the Beachland Ballroom in Cleveland has recently undergone a total overhaul with all new equipment. Former Chef Brian Doyle returned to the tavern to reboot the offerings to reflect the changes and bring his experience in gluten free cuisine to the newly revamped menu.

On Cleveland Cooks this week he demonstrated his version of the trending Nashville Hot Chicken.

Gluten-free Fried Nashville Chicken Recipe

Chicken breasts, 4 pieces, pound thin

Brine recipe:

2 hot cups + 2 cups of cold water

Sea salt ½ cup

Sugar 2 Tablespoons

Cinnamon stick 1 each

Whole coriander seed 2 teaspoons

Fennel seeds 2 teaspoons

Bay leaves 3 each

Flour blend:

White rice flour 2 cups

Non GMO Corn starch ½ cup or sub arrowroot

Non GMO Corn meal ¼ cup or sub cracked amaranth or millet

Smoked paprika 1 Tablespoon

Sea salt 2 teaspoons

Fresh cracked black pepper 1 teaspoon

Granulated garlic 1 Tablespoon

Granulated onion 1 Tablespoon

For Frying:

Your favorite oil or fat- about 4-6 cups in a 8 qt pot or fryer machine if you have one.

Procedure:

Bring the hot 2 cups of water plus the other brine ingredients to a boil. Boil for 5 minutes. Then add the cold water and strain to reserve the liquid and discard the seeds etc. Chill the brine to 40º. Place the chicken in the Brine in refrigerator for 12-24 hours.

Then pound the chicken thin.

Set the oil at 350º in a large cooking pot with 8-12 inches of gap from the top so the oil doesn’t boil over.

Meanwhile combine the flour ingredients and blend well. Place the chicken in the flour to coat well. For extra coating go back to the brine and again into the flour. Then immerse into the oil. Cook for approximately 4-5 minutes or until the internal temperature is 165º. Remove chicken from fryer and sprinkle with sea salt and a bbq spice rub blend.

To build a sandwich use your favorite condiments. A good quality bbq sauce combine with mayonnaise and sriracha is a great sauce for this sandwich.

Top with coleslaw or lettuce and tomato.

