Cleveland man under arrest for murder of Garfield Heights woman

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old woman was shot and killed Thursday afternoon inside her Garfield Heights home.

Garfield Heights police were called out to Daytona Thomas’s home in the 13000 block of South Parkway Drive just after 2 p.m.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple gunshot wound.s

Officers arrested David Lykes Jr., 36, of Cleveland in connection with the homicide.

Police said the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

