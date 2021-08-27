Cuyahoga Heights has no plan to change village logo after school district eliminates ‘Redskins’ mascot

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Heights Mayor Jack Bacci does not have plans to change the village’s symbol after the school district voted to change its mascot.

In a statement, Bacci said the seal “will remain a symbol throughout our community going forward.”

The Cuyahoga Heights School District voted yesterday in a unanimous vote to remove the “Redskins” as its mascot immediately. The name had been in use since the 1940s, but the district now says the term is now considered a racial slur. Residents, however, can still see the village’s seal everywhere—from the majority of street posts to the large welcome sign on the corner of East 71st Street and Route 21.

The mayor did not comment on the decision of the school district, saying it is an independent body.

He also added the village’s seal “is a historical effort to respectfully honor the Native Americans of the area.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.