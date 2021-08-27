Dog shot 5 times in Ashtabula County, ACAPL says

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashtabula County Animal Protective League (ACAPL) says they are caring for a dog named Buster who was shot five times.

According to a Facebook post from the ACAPL, the person responsible for Buster’s injures remains at large. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction, their post said.

Buster was most likely shot between Aug. 15 and Aug. 17 near Padanarum in Geneva Township or North Ridge Road in Geneva, the ACAPL said.

The shelter is asking the public to come forward with any information. You can contact ACAPL by emailing mglauser@acapl.org or calling 440-224-1222.

Buster will soon undergo an amputation as one of his toes was damaged by a bullet, their post said.

The ACAPL is accepting donations for Buster’s care online and by mail. Take a look at these photos of Buster shared by the shelter, including X-rays that show his injuries.

