Exhibit that honors Black Philanthropists will be at Cleveland Public Library

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The “Celebrate Those Who Give Black” Exhibit is made possible by The Soul of Philanthropy Cleveland.

Dr. Rachel-Yvonne Talton spends her time making sure entrepreneurs in Cleveland, especially those of color get the resources they need to be successful.

“I’m really, really interested in ensuring that we have that economic power because we can’t feed the hungry and clothed the naked without resources,” said Dr. Talton.

Dr. Talton along with 13 other Black philanthropists are featured in a new installment of the “Celebrate Those Who Give Black” exhibit at the Cleveland Public Library downtown.

Billy Sharp, the president of the Urban League Guild of Greater Cleveland, is also featured in the exhibit.

He says he received help from the Black community as a kid so he wanted to return the favor, and help others.

“I call them the angles of my life, they chipped in when they saw a little kid trying to find his way to give a little extra hand,” said Sharp.

Each person who is featured in this exhibit was chosen by the community, not just because of much money they put into the community, but the time as well.

“With everything happening in our community, especially our Black community to be able say that I’m going to spend my time giving back as opposed to doing some other things I could be doing, that’s important,” said Twyla Turner, Director of Inclusion and leadership education at Cleveland Public Library.

Starting Saturday, local residents will be able to see the exhibit and learn who’s making a difference in the community.

Turner says it was a no-brainer for the library to be a part of it.

“To be able to celebrate the people of our community here at the people’s university and the people’s house. This is the best place for it,” said Turner.

Meanwhile, Dr. Talton and Billy Sharp say they hope their actions inspire more people to get out and “Give Black.”

