Getting legal help if you are facing eviction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Supreme Court ruled late Thursday evictions are allowed to resume across the country.

Evictions had been halted during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Census Bureau, they are about 3.5 million people in the United States in danger of losing their homes.

At-risk tenants in Cuyahoga County can apply for Emergency Rental Assistance from CHN Housing Partners’ online application: https://chnhousingpartners.org/rentalassistance/.

Northeast Ohio tenants outside Cuyahoga should contact their local community action agency. Here’s a directory: https://oacaa.org/agency-directory/.

Here’s legal information for tenants facing eviction: https://freeevictionhelp.org/.

