Jack Casino hands out thousands of dollars to vaccinated employees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While venues like Blossom Music Center and companies like MetroHealth are mandating that their employees be vaccinated.

Jack Casino says money talks.

The casino is dealing out one hundred thousand dollars to its employees if they get vaccinated. It’s all a part of their program called Vax for Stacks.

“We just need to take a moment to stop and think about the importance of getting vaccinated, and this incentive does just that, ” explained Chief People Officer Alyse Martinelli.

In order to get the cash, employees must show their vaccine cards, and then they’ll receive $50 on the spot.

The money doesn’t stop there; employees will also be entered into a raffle. The number of cash increases more people get vaccinated.

“We’re really excited about this, and we want to give out all our money,” said Martinelli.

Their goal is to get 80% of their employees vaccinated.

In order to do this their teaming up with the Cleveland Clinic and vaccinating workers on site.

Remember, this program is only for employees. But if you start working for Jack E entertainment before the Oct. 28 deadline, you’ll get to take advantage of the incentive.

