John Carroll University mandates all students, faculty, staff to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 15

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - John Carroll University announced on Aug. 27 that it will require all students, faculty, and staff to present proof of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 15.

JCU President Alan Miciak said the decision comes in light of the FDA fully authorizing Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 and older.

There will be a medical and faith-based exemption request process for students, faculty, and staff on a case-by-case basis, JCU confirmed.

Micinak shared the following statement on the announcement:

“We understand that some of you will not welcome this requirement. Our decision is motivated by our strong sense of community and our mission to care for others. Currently, more than 65% of residential students are vaccinated and over 58% of all undergraduate students are vaccinated. Science and data show us that vaccinated individuals are less likely to experience serious or fatal complications and hospitalizations from the virus. As members of the John Carroll community, we have a shared responsibility to keep one another safe. The most effective way to be together safely and provide the in-person experience that we all strongly desire is to be vaccinated.”

