Jury convicts man of murdering Perkins Township Golden Corral employee

Demetrius Hall (Source: Erie County Sheriff)
Demetrius Hall (Source: Erie County Sheriff)(WTVG)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found a man guilty of murdering a Perkins Township Golden Corral employee in December 2019.

Demetrius Hall stabbed Cevin Stanley, 32, to death on Dec. 8, 2019.

Cevin Stanley
Cevin Stanley(Family)

Hall was a customer inside the Milan Road restaurant when he got into an argument with Stanley, who was a cook.

Other Golden Corral workers took Stanley outside to calm him down and that is when Hall approached and stabbed him.

Stanley walked back inside the restaurant and collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He leaves behind three children.

Hall will be sentenced by Erie County Court of Common Pleas Judge Beverly McGookey on Aug. 30.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

