Kent State University announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University announced that all students, faculty, and staff are required to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 20.

Kent State University says the decision comes after the FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and its expected approval of the Moderna vaccine next month and “as the delta variant drives a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases across Ohio”.

The requirement will be phased over the fall semester in three phases, according to Kent State’s announcement.

Phase 1 begins Sept. 1 and Kent State University will expand its testing efforts to include sample testing of unvaccinated students living off-campus and unvaccinated employees. Unvaccinated students in residence halls will continue to be tested once a week.

Phase 2 begins on Nov. 1 and all unvaccinated students in residence halls will be tested twice a week. All other unvaccinated students and employees will be tested once a week.

Phase 3, the final phase, requires that all students, faculty, and staff be required to be full vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kent State is also extending its vaccine incentive program so vaccinated employees and students can win awards.

Vaccines are available weekdays on campus according to their statement.

