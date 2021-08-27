Lake Humane Society desperate for donations after van breaks down during investigation

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake Humane Society, funded solely by the community, needs your help.

They’re desperate for donations, urgently in need of a new van for the Humane Investigations Department.

Their former van currently sits nonoperational at a local repair shop, according to a news release. It broke down Wednesday while the Lake County Humane Agent was responding to calls of suspected animal abuse or cruelty.

This became an immediate issue as the humane society has no back-up vehicle, according to the release.

So on Thursday, when two German Shepherds were in need of immediate rescue, staff was left no option but to use their personal vehicles for the pick up, the humane society said.

“The organization cannot wait any longer to purchase a new vehicle in order to safely and effectively respond to each report of suspected cruelty or neglect. Fortunately, in this case, there were only two animals in need. Often times, the Humane Agent responds to calls with several animals in need of emergency rescue,” the humane society said in the release.

Lake Humane Society said they do not receive any county, state or federal funding. The Humane Investigations Department rescued more than 250 pets in 2020, according to the release.

Donations are accepted via mail and online.

