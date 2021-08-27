2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lake Humane Society desperate for donations after van breaks down during investigation

Lake Humane Society staff rescued these dogs with their personal vehicles after the van used...
Lake Humane Society staff rescued these dogs with their personal vehicles after the van used for investigations broke down.(Source: Lake Humane Society)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake Humane Society, funded solely by the community, needs your help.

They’re desperate for donations, urgently in need of a new van for the Humane Investigations Department.

Their former van currently sits nonoperational at a local repair shop, according to a news release. It broke down Wednesday while the Lake County Humane Agent was responding to calls of suspected animal abuse or cruelty.

This became an immediate issue as the humane society has no back-up vehicle, according to the release.

So on Thursday, when two German Shepherds were in need of immediate rescue, staff was left no option but to use their personal vehicles for the pick up, the humane society said.

“The organization cannot wait any longer to purchase a new vehicle in order to safely and effectively respond to each report of suspected cruelty or neglect. Fortunately, in this case, there were only two animals in need. Often times, the Humane Agent responds to calls with several animals in need of emergency rescue,” the humane society said in the release.

Lake Humane Society said they do not receive any county, state or federal funding. The Humane Investigations Department rescued more than 250 pets in 2020, according to the release.

Donations are accepted via mail and online.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center’s vaccine policy appears to run smoothly for Maroon 5 concert
Cuyahoga Heights has no plan to change village logo after school district eliminates ‘Redskins’...
Cuyahoga Heights has no plan to change village logo after school district eliminates ‘Redskins’ mascot
Silence the Violence
Silence the Violence, music promoter, Dennis Cash, uses personal experience as motivation to help victims of violence
Terminal Tower lights up red, blue, gold for A Special Wish Day
Terminal Tower lights up red, blue, gold for A Special Wish Day