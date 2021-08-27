Man in critical condition after CMHA shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting incident occurred on Aug. 25 outside an apartment building on Lorain Road in Cleveland.

A man was conveyed to Metro hospital for two gunshot wounds, according to CMHA Police Chief Andres Gonzalez.

The victim remains at Metro hospital in the intensive care unit and the investigation has provided a person of interest, according to Chief Gonzalez.

An argument between the victim and suspect had occurred before the shooting. The suspect then fled the scene.

There were witnesses to the incident, according to Chief Gonzalez.

No arrests have been made but a warrant is out for the suspect’s arrest. The suspect is dating the victim’s sister, according to Chief Gonzalez.

This is a developing story.

