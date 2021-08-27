Motorcycle driver, passenger killed in 3-vehicle crash in Stark County

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver and passenger of a motorcycle died Thursday evening in a three-vehicle crash in Stark County.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened at 5:52 p.m. on Applegrove Street NE in Plain Township.

The crash started when a Cadillac SUV hit a Harley Davidson motorcycle while turning onto Applegrove Street NE from Marelis Avenue NE, according to a Facebook post from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

The motorcycle was pushed into another lane and was then hit by a Ford F350 pickup truck, SCSO said.

The victims’ identities were not released.

The crash remains under investigation. Call 330-430-3800 or 330-451-3937 with tips.

