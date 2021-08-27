2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Motorcycle driver, passenger killed in 3-vehicle crash in Stark County

Motorcycle driver, passenger killed in 3-vehicle crash in Stark County
Motorcycle driver, passenger killed in 3-vehicle crash in Stark County
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver and passenger of a motorcycle died Thursday evening in a three-vehicle crash in Stark County.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened at 5:52 p.m. on Applegrove Street NE in Plain Township.

The crash started when a Cadillac SUV hit a Harley Davidson motorcycle while turning onto Applegrove Street NE from Marelis Avenue NE, according to a Facebook post from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

The motorcycle was pushed into another lane and was then hit by a Ford F350 pickup truck, SCSO said.

The victims’ identities were not released.

The crash remains under investigation. Call 330-430-3800 or 330-451-3937 with tips.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Demetrius Hall (Source: Erie County Sheriff)
Jury convicts man of murdering Perkins Township Golden Corral employee
U-Haul hits utility pole, 2 cars in Lorain Avenue crash
U-Haul hits utility pole, 2 cars in Lorain Avenue crash
South Summit Water Rescue Team holds mass casualty training drill at Portage Lakes State Park
South Summit Water Rescue Team holds mass casualty training drill at Portage Lakes State Park
Lake Humane Society staff rescued these dogs with their personal vehicles after the van used...
Lake Humane Society desperate for donations after van breaks down during investigation