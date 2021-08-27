2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio sailor killed in Kabul explosion

Max Soviak (Source: Edison Local Schools)
Max Soviak (Source: Edison Local Schools)((Source: Edison Local Schools))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Berlin Heights native, who was a medic in the United States Navy, was killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan Thursday.

Edison Local Schools Superintendent Thomas Roth said Max Soviak was a 2017 graduate of Edison High School.

Roth said Soviak was a good student who was active in sports and other activities throughout his school career and was well respected and liked by everyone who knew him.

“Max was full of life in everything he did. Our schools and local community are mourning the loss of Max. He and his family are in all of our thoughts and prayers,” said Edison Local School Superintendent Thomas Roth.

Soviak’s sister, Marilyn, posted on Instagram that her “baby brother was killed yesterday helping to save lives.”

“I offer my deepest condolences to Max Soviak’s family and to everyone who loved him. Our community and our state are grieving with you, and Max’s service and sacrifice will not be forgotten,” said Jeff Sites, a U.S. Army veteran and congressional candidate.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Solon Police
Solon police arrest 13-year-old boy after chase in stolen car
Akron police warn of kidnapping phone scam
Akron police warn of kidnapping phone scam
Coronavirus
Ohio Department of Health discusses rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations
Alaina Camacho and Nathan Orona were missing for nearly two months.
Lorain County Sheriff’s Office releases cause of death for Alaina Camacho and Nathan Orona