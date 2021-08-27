2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Heat wave rolls on through the weekend; isolated storms around each day

Heat, humidity and storms continue this weekend
Heat, humidity and storms continue this weekend(WOIO)
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:11 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our heat wave continues through the weekend.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s each day.

With the humidity factored in, it will feel as if it’s in the mid to upper 90s Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon.

We call that “feels like” temperature the heat index.

Widely scattered, hit or miss showers and storms are on the docket each afternoon, but not everyone will see rain.

Monday and Tuesday will be a bit cooler, but it’s going to stay humid through Tuesday.

Humidity levels will fall by the middle of the work week, making for much more pleasant conditions from Wednesday through Friday.

