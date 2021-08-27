Ohio Task Force 1 activated for response to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida

VANDALIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force 1 has been activated for response to Louisiana in preparation for landfall from Hurricane Ida.

The 45-person team will serve as a Type III Urban Search and Rescue squad, the task force announced Friday.

The response roster will include a 16-person water rescue team, K-9 search crews and water rescue equipment.

Ohio Task Force 1 will depart from Vandalia around 6 p.m. Friday.

Ida was upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane ahead of landfall in Louisiana Sunday night, according to FOX19 NOW’s sister station in New Orleans, WVUE.

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows winds will strengthen to 120 MPH and the center will cross the coast in southwest Terrebonne Parish.

This track sends the core of the storm into areas like Houma, Thibodaux and then up through the River Parishes into Baton Rouge, WVUE reports.

Significant rain and wind impacts will be felt across the rest of the area as the storm moves inland. The cone of uncertainty remains from SW LA to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, according to WVUE.

