Solon police arrest 13-year-old boy after chase in stolen car

Solon Police
Solon Police(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 13-year-old Cleveland boy was arrested by Solon police Thursday after leading them on a chase in a stolen car.

Solon police officers said they were alerted to the presence of a stolen vehicle by a license plate reader camera in the area of Harper Road and US 422 just after 3 p.m.

An officer then saw stolen gray 2019 Toyota 4 Runner SUV traveling on Aurora Road westbound near Camp Industrial Parkway.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the teenager sped off and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Aurora and Harper Roads, Solon police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 41-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

According to police, the teenager attempted to carjack another driver at gunpoint, before running and hiding in the area outside of Pressco Technology in the 29000 block of Aurora Road.

Officers took him into custody about 90 minutes later and said he was armed with a semi-automatic firearm.

The teenager was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries caused by a bite on the leg from a police K9.

Charges are pending in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

