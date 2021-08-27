2 Strong 4 Bullies
U-Haul hits utility pole, 2 cars in Lorain Avenue crash

U-Haul hits utility pole, 2 cars in Lorain Avenue crash(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was taken to the hospital Thursday night after a U-Haul crashed into a utility pole and two cars on Lorain Avenue.

The wreck happened around 8:30 p.m. and triggered a closure between W. 140th and W. 143rd streets.

The U-Haul hit the utility pole, causing power lines to fall across the road, before striking two parked cars.

Emergency crews took the man to Fairview Hospital after the crash, according to Cleveland EMS.

The extent of his injuries are not known.

The closure on Lorain Avenue lasted about two hours.

