Village of Lakemore police officer raises money for theft victim

(Source: Village of Lakemore police)
(Source: Village of Lakemore police)((Source: Officer Soisson))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Village of Lakemore police officer raised more than $500 to help a resident who had his bike and trailer stolen.

Gene Wilt was inside a local church earlier this month tutoring kids in math when the theft happened.

Officer Dylan Soisson got involved and asked for donations from other police departments and community members.

Officer Dylan Soisson raised more than $500 to help a theft victim.
Officer Dylan Soisson raised more than $500 to help a theft victim.((Source: Officer Soisson))

On Thursday, Officer Soisson and Wilt went shopping and bought the new bike and accessories.

Officer Soisson was able to replace almost everything Wilt had stolen.

