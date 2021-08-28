Artists finish up ‘Cleveland Walls’ murals across MidTown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some of Cleveland’s buildings received a fresh coat of paint this week in an effort to engage the community with public art.

It’s all a part of “Cleveland Walls” International Mural Program organized by Pow! Wow! Worldwide Production that brought local and national artists to the city to create 20 murals on buildings across MidTown.

All week long, local and national artists have been adding fresh coats of paint to walls that were once blank, showcasing their work to Cleveland and beyond.

“Quite honestly, I was born and raised here and this didn’t always happen,” said artist Darius Steward.

He painted a mural on the back of the Rainey Institute on E. 55th street

“There’s so many buildings out there. As a muralist, now you see all these walls and you say, there’s so many more I can paint and even that apartment building, I’m like, why didn’t we get to paint that one? So, I think it’s a good thing,” said artist Felecia Gabaldon from Oakland, California.

Jeff Epstein, MidTown Cleveland Executive Director, tells 19 News, the goals are to bring together diverse artists to create art and community.

“We’ve seen a ton of development in the last few years, and we’re looking to really add momentum to that,” he said, “brighten the area, help to transform and lift the area from a place that people pass through to connect between Downtown and University Circle to a vibrant neighborhood and adding public art to the walls is a great way to do that.”

This is a list of all of the artists involved in the project.

Click here to see a map of all the Cleveland Walls murals.

