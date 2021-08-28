‘Concerning’ rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU bed increases in Ohio, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health warned Friday about rising COVID-19 cases and a concerning jump in hospitalizations statewide.

As cases surge again, hospital ICUs are filling up fast and capacity is low in some parts of Ohio.

Some Columbus-area hospitals are even pausing elective procedures.

19 Investigates is looking into how hospitals in northeast Ohio are doing.

Hospitals here are seeing more and more COVID-19 patients.

But local hospitals told us right now they have enough ICU space.

There has been a stark jump in ICU bed use by COVID-19 patients from where we were just over a month ago.

On July 9, Ohio Department of Health data shows 56 COVID-19 patients were in the ICU statewide.

There were 628 COVID-19 patients in intensive care on Aug. 27, using 13% of total ICU beds.

Overall in Ohio, about 75% of ICU beds are full.

You can take a look at ODH’s Covid-19 key metrics on hospitalizations here.

19 Investigates found Ohio is nearing the national average.

Johns Hopkins University tracks ICU capacity.

They report 79% of ICU beds are occupied across the country this week.

More than a quarter of them are occupied with COVID-19 patients.

Locally, we match the national percentage.

According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, 79% of adult ICU beds are full in the county.

We reached out to the three hospital systems in the Cleveland area.

MetroHealth told us low ICU capacity is “not an issue we’re seeing here at this time.”

University Hospitals said, “we have adequate capacity at this time.”

Cleveland Clinic said they’re seeing more COVID-19 patients in their ICU.

“While some of our ICUs may near capacity on certain days, we still have available ICU beds within our health system and are able to continue providing critical care to those patients in need,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

None of the three hospital systems in Cleveland are pausing or plan to pause any elective procedures right now.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.