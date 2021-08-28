2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mayfield High School opens time capsule after 50 years underground
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield High School revealed the contents of their time capsule Saturday, more than 50 years after it was buried underground.

The school says they didn’t know what to expect inside.

Students, teachers and staff buried the time capsule around 1970, according to an email from Mayfield High School.

The time capsule was opened around noon Saturday. If you’re curious to see what’s inside, watch in the video player below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

